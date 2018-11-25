  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
DART thanks community for engaging

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 12:19pm
Terrie Queen Autrey
“The Christmas spirit is simply an honest spirit of love for all humanity. It is the force that moves us to give what we can, to help as we are able, and go always be of kind comfort.” —- Richelle E. Goodrich

As I sat down this morning to write my December column, I saw many notes and messages from various members of the DART staff, letting me know of recent acts of kindness and generosity from different individuals, families, groups, and businesses in our community.

