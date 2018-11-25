› Home ›
DART thanks community for engaging
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 12:19pm
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
“The Christmas spirit is simply an honest spirit of love for all humanity. It is the force that moves us to give what we can, to help as we are able, and go always be of kind comfort.” —- Richelle E. Goodrich
As I sat down this morning to write my December column, I saw many notes and messages from various members of the DART staff, letting me know of recent acts of kindness and generosity from different individuals, families, groups, and businesses in our community.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos