Start preparing now for your spring garden
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 12:06pm
Gary Stockton
Spring gardening may seem a ways off, but maybe it’s time to start preparing now so that you are not too late when the time comes. Many people call me right before they plant their gardens or even after asking me what they need to fertilize with and how. I can give you a much better answer with much better results if you plan for this garden now.
Knowing what is in your soil and what it needs is a basic and first step to good crop and plant health.
Our plants depend on the soils to provide adequate nutrients with which to grow. We must manage that soil balance for best growth.
