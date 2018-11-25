› Home ›
Tech football inks 11 new Bulldogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:57am
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Louisiana Tech football team and support staff are in Honolulu preparing for Saturday’s Hawaii Bowl.
But that didn’t prevent the Bulldogs from taking care of some crucial business on Wednesday.
While Tech hasn’t released an official list yet, reports say the Bulldogs inked 11 players to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, which will run through Friday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos