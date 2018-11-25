  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech football inks 11 new Bulldogs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:57am
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg
Photo courtesy of GRETCHEN KALER BARNES - (Left) Place kicker/punter Jacob Barnes is the younger brother of Louisiana Tech record-holding kicker Jonathan Barnes. Photo courtesy of MICHAEL COPPAGE - (right) Defensive back Christian Archangel played primarily as a safety at Lafayette’s Comeaux High School but will play as a cornerback at Louisiana Tech.

The Louisiana Tech football team and support staff are in Honolulu preparing for Saturday’s Hawaii Bowl.

But that didn’t prevent the Bulldogs from taking care of some crucial business on Wednesday.

While Tech hasn’t released an official list yet, reports say the Bulldogs inked 11 players to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, which will run through Friday.

