› Home ›
Grambling State adds JC pass rusher
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:53am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs and the Tiger program announced the signing of Cody Dillard during Wednesday’s early signing period.
Dillard, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, comes to Grambling State from Tyler Community College in Tyler, Texas.
Grambling State will hold its annual Black and Gold game on April 13 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. The Tigers begin the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at Louisiana-Monroe.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos