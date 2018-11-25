  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters to face Missouri State today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:52am
Leader Sports Service

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Louisiana Tech and Missouri State will square off at 6:30 p.m. today when the two programs meet in the first day of the Rook Holiday Classic hosted by the University of Missouri Kansas City at Swinney Recreation Center.

It’s the first of two games in two days for the Lady Techsters (7-3) who will face the host Kangaroos (4-4) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

