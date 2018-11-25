› Home ›
G-Men edge past SLU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:51am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Ivy Smith, Jr. sank a pair of free throws with four seconds left as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team rallied to edge Southeastern Louisiana, 69-68, on Wednesday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Grambling State (6-6) trailed, 41-34, at the half, but rallied down the stretch to win its second straight game.
