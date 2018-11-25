› Home ›
GSU women fall to S. Dakota
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:50am
Leader Sports Service
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico— The Grambling State University women’s basketball team fell behind by 14 points early and could not recover in a 67-53 loss to South Dakota to open the Puerto Rico Classic on Wednesday at Mario Morales Coliseum.
South Dakota (11-1) led, 29-15, at the end of one quarter and took a 38-22 lead into the break. The Coyotes extended the advantage to 53-29 heading into the final period. Grambling State (1-8) picked up the defensive intensity in the final quarter and outscored the Coyotes, 24-14, but it wasn’t enough to rally for the victory.
