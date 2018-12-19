› Home ›
Fostering a message of hope
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:18pm
Ruston High FBLA spearheads donation drive for Methodist Children’s Home
T. Scott Boatright
Future Business Leaders of America students from Lincoln Parish and across north Louisiana provided hope for the future this morning for young adults who are aging out of foster care from the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home.
When young adults turn 18 they “age out” of Foster Care from the MCH and have to fend for themselves. But a presentation made this morning by the Ruston High School FBLA chapter at the MCH Chapel gives such young people a hope chest of sorts.
