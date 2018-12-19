  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Readers reap rewards at I.A. Lewis

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:13pm
Students win bikes for reading comprehension
Caleb Daniel
Leader photo by CALEB DANIEL - Lincoln Parish Police Juror and Adopt-A-School Community Partner Annette Straughter presents I.A. Lewis student Jermya Johnson with a new bicycle Tuesday. Students who met their Accelerated Reader goals throughout the fall semester were entered in a drawing to win one of six new bicycles.

In return for working hard to meet reading comprehension goals this semester, students at I.A. Lewis School were given a chance to win an early Christmas present Tuesday.

Lincoln Parish Police Juror Annette Straughter and Lincoln Community Health Center Medical Director Thomas Strain each donated three brand new bicycles to be awarded as prizes to lucky winners out of a pool of students who met individualized reading standards.

