› Home ›
Readers reap rewards at I.A. Lewis
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:13pm
in
Students win bikes for reading comprehension
Caleb Daniel
In return for working hard to meet reading comprehension goals this semester, students at I.A. Lewis School were given a chance to win an early Christmas present Tuesday.
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Annette Straughter and Lincoln Community Health Center Medical Director Thomas Strain each donated three brand new bicycles to be awarded as prizes to lucky winners out of a pool of students who met individualized reading standards.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos