› Home ›
Trump says he’s eager to sign sweeping criminal justice bill
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:12pm
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a sweeping criminal justice bill Tuesday that addresses concerns that the nation’s war on drugs had led to the imprisonment of too many Americans for non-violent crimes without adequately preparing them for their return to society.
Senate passage of the bill by a vote of 87-12 culminates years of negotiations and gives President Donald Trump a signature policy victory, with the outcome hailed by scores of conservative and liberal advocacy groups. The House is expected to pass the bill this week, sending it to the president’s desk for his signature.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos