Bearcats top Parkway
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:09pm
Fourth straight victory for Ruston High School
T. Scott Boatright
BOSSIER CTY — Rollin Belton double-doubled to help lead the Ruston Bearcats to their fourth straight victory Tuesday with a 70-60 win at Parkway.
Belton totaled 14 blocked shots, 12 rebounds and eight points while LaDerrick Brown led the Bearcats with 22 points.
Deontre Griffin added 17 points for the Bearcats, who also got 12 points from Nikeze Goree and 10 points from Josh Dean.
The Bearcats next play Dec. 27 in the West Monroe Holiday Tournament.
