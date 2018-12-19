› Home ›
Lincoln Prep wins District 1-1A openers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:07pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
JONESBORO —Lincoln Preparatory School opened its district season with a win Tuesday night as the Panthers roared past Jonesboro Hodge 60-34.
Chanse Robinson led the way for Lincoln Prep with 25 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists while Treun Ford chipped in with 12 points and four rebounds along with three steals.
Mareo Riley Jr. recorded a double-double for the Panthers with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding two steals.
The Panthers now stand at 9-2 overall.
GIRLS
Lincoln Prep 44,
J-Hodge 41
