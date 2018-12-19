› Home ›
Lady Aggies beat Calvin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:04pm
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — Skylar Barnett poured in 17 points Tuesday night to pace Choudrant High School’s girls basketball team in a 52-33 win over Calvin.
Olivia Hennen added 11 points for the Lady Aggies.
Hallie Caskey topped Calvin with 10 points on the night.
