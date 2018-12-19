  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Aggies beat Calvin

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:04pm
in
T. Scott Boatright

CHOUDRANT — Skylar Barnett poured in 17 points Tuesday night to pace Choudrant High School’s girls basketball team in a 52-33 win over Calvin.

Olivia Hennen added 11 points for the Lady Aggies.

Hallie Caskey topped Calvin with 10 points on the night.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share