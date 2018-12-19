  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Women visit children’s hospital in Puerto Rico

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:03pm
in
Tourney play to begin today
Leader Sports Service
sports 2.jpg
Photo courtesy of GSU Sports Information - Members of the Gramb;ing State women’s basketball team visits a patient at Puerto Rico Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico — Every now and then it’s good to remind fans: College athletes do more than perform on the court and inside the classroom.

Members of the Grambling State University women’s basketball team did that as they visited patients at Puerto Rico Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Patients, especially young ones, enjoyed the camaraderie. And the players gain lessons in perspective, volunteerism and the value of their platform to make a difference.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share