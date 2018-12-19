› Home ›
G-Women visit children’s hospital in Puerto Rico
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 2:03pm
Tourney play to begin today
Leader Sports Service
BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico — Every now and then it’s good to remind fans: College athletes do more than perform on the court and inside the classroom.
Members of the Grambling State University women’s basketball team did that as they visited patients at Puerto Rico Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
Patients, especially young ones, enjoyed the camaraderie. And the players gain lessons in perspective, volunteerism and the value of their platform to make a difference.
