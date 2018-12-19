› Home ›
Christmas arrives early for Grambling pass rusher
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 1:54pm
O.K. Davis
Grambling State senior LB De’Arius Christmas has been named as one of 13 finalists for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.
Named after the late schoolteacher and wife of legendary coach GSU coach Eddie Robinson, the fourth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom, but in the community and beyond. Christmas currently carries a 3.82 grade point average as an engineering technology major, and recently won his second-straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Latest Videos