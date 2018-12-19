› Home ›
NAMI NOTES
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 1:46pm
NAMI thanks community for year-round support
Jerrilene Washington
NAMI would like to thank the community for year-round support
We thank you, Ruston, Grambling, and Northeast Louisiana, for your gracious and generous support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — Ruston, Louisiana Chapter.
You helped us raise awareness about mental illnesses and the importance of mental wellness for all. Together, you helped us improve the lives of persons who are living with a mental illness and their families.
Community outreach
You participated in our numerous events and activities, all of which were free and open to the general public.
