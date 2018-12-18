› Home ›
Bracey state Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/18/2018 - 12:15pm
Leader Sports Service
For a second straight week, Louisiana Tech guard DaQuan Bracey helped the Bulldogs register two victories, and for a second straight week the junior was selected as men’s college basketball Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Bracey averaged 20 points while shooting 56 percent from the field and 57 percent from downtown, leading LA Tech in scoring in both wins over Mississippi Valley State and at Louisiana-Lafayette. He also averaged six assists and two steals per game in week six to help the ‘Dogs extend their winning streak to five.
