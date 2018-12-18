› Home ›
Anthony sweeps POW honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/18/2018 - 12:12pm
Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony took home more hardware on Monday, earning the Conference USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Player of the Week awards.
The New Iberia native averaged 30.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 55 percent (21-38) from the field and 100 percent (17-17) from the free throw line in the Lady Techsters wins over Ole Miss and Southeastern Louisiana.
