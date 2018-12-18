  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars defeat Wolverines

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/18/2018 - 12:09pm
T. Scott Boatright

Cedar Creek played Quitman in a rubber match Friday in The Brickhouse on the campus of Cedar Creek with the Cougars earning a 67-64 victory over the Wolverines.

The Cougars’ Landon Spillers led all scorers with 32 points and 13 rebounds. Chandler Hay added 10 points for Cedare Creek while Quitman was led by Holden Huckaby with 19 pts, followed by Cason Womack with 16, and Hunter Alexander added 12 with Josh Smith kicking in 10 pts.

