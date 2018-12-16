› Home ›
Sunday Movie Review: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:10am
in
Robert Garver
This past Thursday, I was all set to type up a B- review of the fourth weekend of “Instant Family” when I stumbled across tickets to a next-day screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which officially opens next Friday.
I think the idea was that AMC wanted to get a head start on that “Spider-Man” money since nothing new was opening this weekend.
I grabbed a ticket and the next night went to the sold-out show. It turned out that the unusual showtime was just one of many things this movie does differently that makes it amazing.
