ACHIEVE to award Students of Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:09am
Santa recently made a stop at Choudrant High School during festivities across the district and paused to have his picture made with CHS Middle/Junior High School Student of the Year Mattie Johnson. More than two dozen community stakeholders gathered in different configurations throughout the week before the holiday break to help judge five different components of the Lincoln Parish Student and Teacher of the Year competition.
