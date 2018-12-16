  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs rout Ragin’ Cajuns

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:08am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Sophomore Anthony Duruji scored all 15 of his points in the second half during Saturday’s win at Louisiana-Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Tech drained a season-high 13 3-pointers and held Louisiana-Lafayette to a season-low in points as the Bulldogs routed the Ragin’ Cajuns, 83-62, on Saturday night inside the Cajundome.

Tech (9-3) continued its incredible road success in non-conference as ULL (7-4) came into the in-state battle having won 21 of its last 22 games at home. The margin of victory was the largest for the Bulldogs over the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette in almost 30 years.

