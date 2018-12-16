› Home ›
Bulldogs rout Ragin’ Cajuns
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:08am
in
Leader Sports Service
LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Tech drained a season-high 13 3-pointers and held Louisiana-Lafayette to a season-low in points as the Bulldogs routed the Ragin’ Cajuns, 83-62, on Saturday night inside the Cajundome.
Tech (9-3) continued its incredible road success in non-conference as ULL (7-4) came into the in-state battle having won 21 of its last 22 games at home. The margin of victory was the largest for the Bulldogs over the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette in almost 30 years.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos