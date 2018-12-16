› Home ›
Ex-Grambling WR Rogers big hit for Colts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:06am
in
O. K. Davis
At 6-1 and 181 pounds, Chester Rogers is easy to overlook on a football field saturated with opponents who are much larger and determined to make him earn every yard he can gather.
Good thing Rogers has the quickness and sleight-of-step to avoid such defenders.
The former Grambling State University wide receiver is quickly emerging as one of the valuable targets for Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck.
“Chester and I have created a good chemistry together,” Luck said.
“I have the utmost confidence in him and what he brings to our game planning.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos