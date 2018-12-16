  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Anthony powers Techsters past Ole Miss

Senior guard Kierra Anthony (4) scored 35 points to lead Louisiana Tech to an 80-71 win over SEC foe Ole Miss Saturday.

Kierra Anthony scored 35 points and Louisiana Tech built a double digit halftime lead and cruised to an 80-71 win over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon before 1,527 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center.

In a game that was promoted as “Christmas at the TAC,” Anthony played Santa Claus delivering a win to the Tech fans in attendance, hitting 11-of-22 field goals and 13-of-13 free throws in 35 minutes of action.

