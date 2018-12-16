› Home ›
Anthony powers Techsters past Ole Miss
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:05am
Leader Sports Service
Kierra Anthony scored 35 points and Louisiana Tech built a double digit halftime lead and cruised to an 80-71 win over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon before 1,527 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center.
In a game that was promoted as “Christmas at the TAC,” Anthony played Santa Claus delivering a win to the Tech fans in attendance, hitting 11-of-22 field goals and 13-of-13 free throws in 35 minutes of action.
