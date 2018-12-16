› Home ›
G-Men post win at Portland State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 2:02am
Leader Sports Service
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four players reached double figures in scoring as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team headed out west and picked up a 70-58 victory over Portland on Saturday night at the Chiles Center.
Grambling State (5-6), which snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory, trailed at the break, 35-34, but outscored Portland, 36-23, in the second half and held the Pilots to 1-for-15 from behind the 3-point line in the second half in picking up the win.
