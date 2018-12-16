› Home ›
Scenes from Ruston Christmas Celebrations
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:44am
Top Left: Pictured from left to right are Bruce Siegmund, Jenny Crume, Tracey Witt, Brandon Crume and Taylor Pyles at the Remax Open House.
Top Right: Jed Brasher, owner of Jed’s Plumbing and winner of this year’s Christmas Parade Best Float contest, passes out suckers in a holiday suit during the parade.
Middle: Ruston Community Theatre presented five performances of “Miracle on 34th Street” this year at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
