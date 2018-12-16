  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Scenes from Ruston Christmas Celebrations

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:44am
in
xmas.jpg

Top Left: Pictured from left to right are Bruce Siegmund, Jenny Crume, Tracey Witt, Brandon Crume and Taylor Pyles at the Remax Open House.

Top Right: Jed Brasher, owner of Jed’s Plumbing and winner of this year’s Christmas Parade Best Float contest, passes out suckers in a holiday suit during the parade.

Middle: Ruston Community Theatre presented five performances of “Miracle on 34th Street” this year at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share