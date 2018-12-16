  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
East beats West in I-20 Bowl

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:33am
OL Taiwan Levi, LB Dylan Skinner represent Ruston High in All-Star game
T. Scott Boatright
Top Left: Ruston linebacker Dylan Skinner brings down a West ball carrier during Saturday’s I-20 Bowl played at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Top Right: Ruston offensive lineman Taiwan Levi (79) looks to make a block for the East team during Saturday’s I-20 Bowl. Bottom: Ruston’s Taiwan Levi, left, and Dylan Skinner took a photo together before the game started.

Big plays proved to be the difference Saturday afternoon as the East team defeated the West squad 35-21 in the third annual Louisiana High School Coaches Association I-20 Bowl played on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

Sterlington defensive back Trey Edmunds was named Most Valuable Player for the East team after picking off two passes, including one he returned 35 yards for a touchdown that gave his squad a 28-14 lead with four seconds remaining in the third quarter.

