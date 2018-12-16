› Home ›
Lincoln Prep’s unbeaten streak snapped
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
All good things must come to an end, as Lincoln Preparatory School’s boys basketball learned.
The Panthers fell 51-41 at Carroll on Wednesday before losing 95-81 to Bossier on Friday night in Grambling to move to 8-2 on the season.
Chanse Robinson led Lincoln Prep against Bossier with 23 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.
Robinson also led the Panthers against Carroll with 27 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.
GIRLS
Carroll 40, Lincoln Prep 24
MONROE — The Lincoln Prep Lady Panthers fell to 4-5 on the season Wednesday with a road loss at Carroll.
