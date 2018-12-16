  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Prep’s unbeaten streak snapped

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:30am
T. Scott Boatright

All good things must come to an end, as Lincoln Preparatory School’s boys basketball learned.
The Panthers fell 51-41 at Carroll on Wednesday before losing 95-81 to Bossier on Friday night in Grambling to move to 8-2 on the season.

Chanse Robinson led Lincoln Prep against Bossier with 23 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Robinson also led the Panthers against Carroll with 27 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

GIRLS

Carroll 40, Lincoln Prep 24

MONROE — The Lincoln Prep Lady Panthers fell to 4-5 on the season Wednesday with a road loss at Carroll.

