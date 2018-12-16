› Home ›
Tulane tops ULL in Cure Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:30am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — From a 2-5 start to Cure Bowl champions.
Tulane (7-6) capped a turnaround season under coach Willie Fritz with a 41-24 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, the Green Wave’s first postseason win in 16 years.
Darius Bradwell rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns and graduate transfer Justin McMillan improved to 5-1 as the team’s starting quarterback by tossing a first-quarter TD pass to Terren Encalade and running for a late score in the 29th meeting in an intrastate rivalry that dates to 1911.
