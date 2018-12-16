› Home ›
Choudrant girls take down Wossman in OT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:29am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Choudrant High School senior Olivia Hennen led the way with 19 points Thursday as the Lady Aggies defeated Monroe’s Wossman High School 59-57 in overtime.
The Lady Aggies outscored Wossman 18-10 in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime.
Katie Wiley added 16 points for Choudrant while Skylar Barnett chipped in with 11.
