Choudrant girls take down Wossman in OT

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/16/2018 - 1:29am
T. Scott Boatright
Choudrant High School’s Olivia Hennen (shooting) scored 19 points Thursday night to lead the Aggies to an overtime win over Wossman.

Choudrant High School senior Olivia Hennen led the way with 19 points Thursday as the Lady Aggies defeated Monroe’s Wossman High School 59-57 in overtime.
The Lady Aggies outscored Wossman 18-10 in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime.
Katie Wiley added 16 points for Choudrant while Skylar Barnett chipped in with 11.

