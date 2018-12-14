  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Downtown delights

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:50pm
in
Plenty to do on tap for Saturday
T. Scott Boatright
PI 1.jpg
Leader file photos - Pictured above, voting for this Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Battle for the Paddle Chili contest contest will be held from 10 - 11:50 a.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market. Winners in last year’s Battle for the Paddle were Brennan Dodge, first place (pictured above); Legacy Outpatient Therapy Service, second; and Lincoln Builders, third. Lincoln Builders also won the People’s Choice award. Pictured Below, the last day of the fall season season for Ruston’s Farmers Market is set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Ruston Farmers Market is located at 220 East Mississippi Ave.

Downtown Ruston will offer plenty of holiday fun starting early Saturday morning.

Ruston’s Farmers Market opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, but there’s much more than the usual goings-on during the final day until next spring.

On hand to provide musical entertainment for market goers will be the Lincoln Preparatory School choir as well as musicians Andy and Andrew Richardson and Katelyn Fajardo.

The market will feature fresh and local produce, baked goods, crafts, honey, salsas, and a wide variety of canned and pickled foods, as well as coffee and prepared foods.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share