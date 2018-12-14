› Home ›
Downtown delights
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:50pm
Plenty to do on tap for Saturday
T. Scott Boatright
Downtown Ruston will offer plenty of holiday fun starting early Saturday morning.
Ruston’s Farmers Market opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, but there’s much more than the usual goings-on during the final day until next spring.
On hand to provide musical entertainment for market goers will be the Lincoln Preparatory School choir as well as musicians Andy and Andrew Richardson and Katelyn Fajardo.
The market will feature fresh and local produce, baked goods, crafts, honey, salsas, and a wide variety of canned and pickled foods, as well as coffee and prepared foods.
