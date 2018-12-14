  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
I-20 Bowl set for Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:46pm
Three Bearcats to play in All-Star game
T. Scott Boatright
Leaderfile; photo - Ruston High School tight end Ray Parker had 22 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Three Ruston Bearcats will play for the East team as the third annual Louisiana High School Coaches Association’s I-20 kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

The I-20 Bowl features standout senior players from the northeast and northwest sections of Louisiana. The rosters are comprised of approximately 35 to 40 players from the five football classifications of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Tight end Ray Parker, offensive lineman Taiwan Levi and linebacker Dylan Skinner will all be playing for the Bearcats in the contest.

