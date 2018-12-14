› Home ›
I-20 Bowl set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:46pm
in
Three Bearcats to play in All-Star game
T. Scott Boatright
Three Ruston Bearcats will play for the East team as the third annual Louisiana High School Coaches Association’s I-20 kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
The I-20 Bowl features standout senior players from the northeast and northwest sections of Louisiana. The rosters are comprised of approximately 35 to 40 players from the five football classifications of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Tight end Ray Parker, offensive lineman Taiwan Levi and linebacker Dylan Skinner will all be playing for the Bearcats in the contest.
