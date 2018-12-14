› Home ›
AP honors Christmas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:45pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University senior linebacker De’Arius Christmas added another honor on Wednesday as he was selected to the Associated Press’ All-American Third Team.
