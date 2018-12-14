  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Conner Killian named C-USA Spirit of Service Award recipient

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:42pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE.LaTechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Conner Killian has recorded six top-10 finishes in his cross country career, while he has qualified for the NCAA South Central Regionals twice in his two years of competition.

DALLAS — Louisiana Tech Cross Country’s Conner Killian has been named one of 14 Conference USA student-athletes to earn the C-USA Spirit of Service Award for the fall, it was announced by the league office on Wednesday.

