Grambling cybersecurity program approved
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 11:55am
Leader News Service
Grambling State University has received final approval to offer the state’s first Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity in 2019.
The Louisiana Board of Regents granted the final approval and support for the university’s program that will enroll its first cohort for Fall of 2019 during a monthly meeting on Wednesday.
