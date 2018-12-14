› Home ›
Cohen claims Trump knew hush money payments wrong
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 11:52am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shaken and facing a prison term, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer said today that Trump directed him to buy the silence of two women during the 2016 campaign because he was concerned about how their stories of alleged affairs with him “would affect the election.” He says Trump knew the payments were wrong.
