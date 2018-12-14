› Home ›
7-year-old migrant girl held at U.S. border dies in custody
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/14/2018 - 11:51am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 7-year-old girl picked up with her father and dozens of other migrants along a remote stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border suffered seizures and spiked a high fever in immigration custody and later died, federal officials said.
An autopsy was scheduled to try to determine what killed the girl, who appeared to be dehydrated and suffering from shock and apparently had not had anything to eat or drink in days, they said.
