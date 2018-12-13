› Home ›
Lady Techsters defeat SLU, 72-53
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/13/2018 - 12:13pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Kierra Anthony scored 25 points and Amber Dixon added 15 points off the bench to lead Louisiana Tech to a 72-53 win over Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Anthony recorded her second straight 25-point performance and her sixth 20-plus point effort of the year, hitting 10-of-16 field goals in 25 minutes of action. Dixon was sharp off the Tech bench, scoring 15 points in 20 minutes while hitting three-of-three field goals and seven-of-eight free throws.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos