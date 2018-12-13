  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters defeat SLU, 72-53

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/13/2018 - 12:13pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony, right, looks to drive past Southeastern Louisiana’s Lauryn Hughes during Wednesday night’s action.

Kierra Anthony scored 25 points and Amber Dixon added 15 points off the bench to lead Louisiana Tech to a 72-53 win over Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Anthony recorded her second straight 25-point performance and her sixth 20-plus point effort of the year, hitting 10-of-16 field goals in 25 minutes of action. Dixon was sharp off the Tech bench, scoring 15 points in 20 minutes while hitting three-of-three field goals and seven-of-eight free throws.

