Tech names McCray to head volleyball program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/13/2018 - 12:11pm
Leader Sports Service
Former Florida All-American Amber McCray has been named the 10th head coach in Louisiana Tech volleyball history.
McCray comes to Ruston after building Panola College into a nationally ranked program, leading the Fillies to 169 wins and two National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament appearances (2016, 2017). She was one win away from the national tournament in three other seasons at Panola.
