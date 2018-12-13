› Home ›
Ingram making his mark on Saints history
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/13/2018 - 12:08pm
in
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mark Ingram insists his march into Saints history was never fueled by criticism during his underwhelming first few seasons.
That doesn’t mean the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner with Alabama, and 2011 first-round draft choice by New Orleans, was able to tune out such slights entirely.
“I know people wanted me out, calling me a bust, this and that. I heard all that stuff my first few years, but I never really paid attention to the naysayers,” Ingram said Monday after tying Deuce McAlister for the most rushing touchdowns in Saints history with 49.
