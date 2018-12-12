› Home ›
LPPJ passes bigger budget
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:32pm
Bridges, Exhibition Center, pay raises among increases
Caleb Daniel
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury 2019 proposed budget, which reflects a $3.3 million increase from this year, passed without opposition Tuesday at the jury’s monthly meeting.
Parish Administrator Courtney Hall and the police jury’s contract accountant Holly Lowry said the roughly 18 percent increase from 2018 total expenditures to projected 2019 total expenditures is due in part to an uptick in large-scale construction projects taking place next year.
