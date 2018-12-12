› Home ›
Reaching new heights
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:31pm
GSU engineering technology students build drone
Leader News Service
Students enrolled in John Frazier’s Engineering Graphics class in Grambling State University’s Department of Engineering Technology wanted to push things to a new level by pursuing a specific class project for the fall semester.
So Frazier and the class decided to construct a drone.
“I was proud of the students’ enthusiasm, teamwork and commitment in successfully completing the class project-building a drone from start to finish,” Frazier said.
