› Home ›
No-cost flu shots available Thursday
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:27pm
in
Leader News Service
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health will be holding a special one-day flu vaccination promotion from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at various parish health units around the state. These vaccinations are available at no cost to the patient and allow people an easy way to get flu shots.
Lincoln Parish residents can get the vaccinations at the Lincoln Parish Health Unit located at 405 E. Georgia Ave. in Ruston.
The flu vaccine is also readily available for both children and adults throughout the state at healthcare providers and community pharmacies.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos