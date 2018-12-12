› Home ›
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:25pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, a lawyer who made his career protecting President Donald Trump, was set to learn today whether his decision to cooperate with federal investigators will lessen his punishment for crimes including making illegal hush-money payments to two women during the 2016 campaign — a scandal that could damage Trump’s presidency.
