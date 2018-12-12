› Home ›
FEATURED EVENT
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:23pm
in
Russ-Town Band Christmas Concert
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Under the direction of Lawrence Gibbs, The Russ-Town band presents the annual Christmas concert featuring great Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. This event is with a canned good donation. The concert will be held at the Dixie Center for the Arts.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos