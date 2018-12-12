FEATURED EVENT

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Russ-Town Band Christmas Concert
Courtesy photo

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Lawrence Gibbs, The Russ-Town band presents the annual Christmas concert featuring great Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. This event is with a canned good donation. The concert will be held at the Dixie Center for the Arts.

