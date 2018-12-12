  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Presbyterian Church collects blankets for TRIAD

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:16pm
Submitted photo

Members of the Presbyterian Church of Ruston collected 56 lap-sized blankets for Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division to distribute to local senior citizens. From left to right are Community Services Division Deputies Steven Quinnelly and Judy Burt, PCR members Ruth Walpole and Wayne Neuroth, and Community Services Division Deputies Emma Williams and Eldred Hardison.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

