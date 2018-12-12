› Home ›
Presbyterian Church collects blankets for TRIAD
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:16pm
in
Members of the Presbyterian Church of Ruston collected 56 lap-sized blankets for Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division to distribute to local senior citizens. From left to right are Community Services Division Deputies Steven Quinnelly and Judy Burt, PCR members Ruth Walpole and Wayne Neuroth, and Community Services Division Deputies Emma Williams and Eldred Hardison.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos