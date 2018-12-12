  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Piney Hills Harmony to stage ‘Home for Christmas’ show

Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:13pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines readies for its biennial show, this year titled “Home for Christmas,” to be presented Saturday at the Strauss Theatre in Monroe.

Ruston’s Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines will present “Home for Christmas” in Monroe’s Strauss Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

A mix of religious and secular seasonal songs are on the program, ranging from “Silent Night” and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” to “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Darling.”

Featured guest performer will be bagpiper Scott Arvin, of Lake Providence. Included among his repertoire are “Amazing Grace” and a medley spotlighting “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “We Three Kings of Orient Are.”

