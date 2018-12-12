› Home ›
Piney Hills Harmony to stage ‘Home for Christmas’ show
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:13pm
Leader News Service
Ruston’s Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines will present “Home for Christmas” in Monroe’s Strauss Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
A mix of religious and secular seasonal songs are on the program, ranging from “Silent Night” and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” to “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Darling.”
Featured guest performer will be bagpiper Scott Arvin, of Lake Providence. Included among his repertoire are “Amazing Grace” and a medley spotlighting “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “We Three Kings of Orient Are.”
