› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down Delta Devils
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 12:08pm
in
Second-half surge propels Tech to 96-80 win over MVSU
T. Scott Boatright
An injury-depleted roster didn’t slow Louisiana Tech in the Dunkin’ Dogs game against Mississippi Valley State at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech stretched its win streak to four games Tuesday night as the Bulldogs raced past the Delta Devils 96-80 before a crowd of 1,816 watching the action on Karl Malone Court.
The Bulldogs, who climbed to 8-3 on the season, were without starters/captains Exavian Christon (fourth straight game missed) and Derric Jean (first game missed since Nov. 20), limiting Tech’s play off the bench.
That really didn’t matter.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos