› Home ›
Warhawks hold off G-Men, 72-67
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 11:55am
in
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — Dallas Polk-Hilliard registered a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team dropped a 72-67 decision to Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The Tigers (4-6), who have dropped their last two games, trailed 28-20 at the half and by as many as 17 points before rallying down the stretch to cut the margin to four points, before eventually falling to the Warhawks.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos