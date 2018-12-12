› Home ›
Techsters, SLU to renew rivalry tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 11:46am
in
Leader Sports Service
It’s been more than two decades since the last time Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana met on the hardwood in women’s basketball.
“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauren Hill was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Top 100.
Gas prices were in a freefall, eventually reaching a national average of $1.04 per gallon by mid-December.
Brooke Stoehr — using her maiden name of Lassiter at the time — was suiting up in a Lady Techster uniform as a true freshman for just her third collegiate game.
And the No. 2 ranked Lady Techsters were on their way to the program’s 13th Final Four.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos