Techsters, SLU to renew rivalry tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 11:46am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech’s Taylor Stahley (24) is averaging 12.4 points per game and holds the nation’s third longest streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer at 39 straight contests.

It’s been more than two decades since the last time Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana met on the hardwood in women’s basketball.

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauren Hill was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Top 100.

Gas prices were in a freefall, eventually reaching a national average of $1.04 per gallon by mid-December.

Brooke Stoehr — using her maiden name of Lassiter at the time — was suiting up in a Lady Techster uniform as a true freshman for just her third collegiate game.

And the No. 2 ranked Lady Techsters were on their way to the program’s 13th Final Four.

